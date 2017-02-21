Jimmy Kimmel Is ''Going to Do Anything'' to Keep Matt Damon Away From the 2017 Oscars Stage

If Jimmy Kimmel has anything to do with it, Matt Damon won't be raining on his parade at the 2017 Oscars.

Days before the late-night talk show host is set to host the highly-anticipated capstone to award season, Kimmel caught up with The Hollywood Reporter about his ongoing, made-for-TV feud with the actor. When asked what he'd do if Damon's co-produced drama Manchester By the Sea wins for best picture, Kimmel said it's a possibility he refuses to consider.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that he doesn't win or doesn't know that he won. My goal is to keep him offstage," he shared. LOL!

In a recent interview with E! News' Marc Malkin, Damon also shared he's not looking forward to possibly sharing the stage with his "rival." So much so, that viewers at home might not even see one of Matt's infamous pranks.