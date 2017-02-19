Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot

Many of us had dreams of becoming a Disney princess. Lindsay Lohan really wants to make hers a reality—and revive her long-stalled acting career.

Disney continues to turn its animated classics into live-action films and the actress wants in on the, well, action.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," Lohan wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a side-by-side pic of her and the animated mermaid princess. "@disney approve that "#billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack."

"Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula," the actress continued, referring to a trainer and CrossFit enthusiast. "Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios."

Disney has never commented on the film and did not respond to Lohan's post.