Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid Reboot

Lindsay Lohan, The Little Mermaid

Getty Images; Disney

Many of us had dreams of becoming a Disney princess. Lindsay Lohan really wants to make hers a reality—and revive her long-stalled acting career.

Disney continues to turn its animated classics into live-action films and the actress wants in on the, well, action.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," Lohan wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a side-by-side pic of her and the animated mermaid princess. "@disney approve that "#billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack."

"Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula," the actress continued, referring to a trainer and CrossFit enthusiast. "Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios."

Disney has never commented on the film and did not respond to Lohan's post.

The actress has often said in interviews that Ariel is her dream role. In November, she unofficially pitched Disney the idea via social media.

In summer 2016, it was reported Disney execs were in talks about a possible live-action Little Mermaid movie. That November, Broadway's Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda told Vulture that he was in "super-early talks" to take part in the film, following reports he had teamed up with the 1989 animated movie's composer Alan Menken to pen its songs. Miranda had recently starred and written music for Disney's Moana.

"I literally don't have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet," Lin-Manuel said. "Right now, it's the guy who wears the 'don't mess it up' hat. If I could sign a contract with that job title on it, that would be great! But that's sort of where we are." 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan's breakout performance was in the 1998 Disney movie The Parent Trap and she became even more famous after the release of the 2004 cult film Mean Girls. While she has gotten small parts over the years, her acting career has largely stalled since she underwent personal and legal turmoil almost a decade ago.

Lohan has kept away from Hollywood in recent years. In recent months, she has been living abroad and has adopted an unidentifiable foreign accent.

 

Lohan's post comes a day after Jon Favreau and Disney Studios announced on social media that the Lion King live-action reboot he is directing will star Donald Glover as Simba, while James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

