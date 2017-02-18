Beyoncé Spotted ''Glowing'' as She Enjoys Family Time in New Orleans With Jay Z, Blue Ivy and Solange Knowles

When Queen Bey comes into town, the city nearly shuts down.

E! News has learned Beyoncé is currently in New Orleans, and spent her Saturday afternoon catching up on family time with Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, sister Solange Knowles and her son, Daniel Julez Smith. The famous family enjoyed lunch at Big Easy hotspot Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant well-admired by the mama-to-be and her crew.

A source tells E! News the Knowles-Carters seemed like a "very happy family" and Bey looked "happy and in a good mood." They indulged in New Orleans delicacies like fried chicken and biscuits among other items before heading out.

According to photos shared to fan sites, the "Formation" songstress covered her baby bump in an oversized red, white and blue varsity sweater, cutoff denim short-shorts and circular sunnies. And no surprise here, our insider shares Bey was "glowing" during the outing.