Pregnant Beyoncé Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Grammys

If you were browsing through the racks at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills Thursday, you were in some special company.

Fresh off her 2017 Grammys performance and wins, Beyoncé made a rare public appearance at the luxury department store during its regular open hours and spent about three hours shopping.

The 35-year-old pop star, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, dressed casually in a black printed T-shirt and shorts and white sneakers and was accompanied by a group of bodyguards.

She did not buy children's items. She walked through several floors, looking at designer gowns, purses, jewelry and shoes. She purchased a $1,225 pair of red Isabel Marart Laith leather knee-high boots, a pair of Ulla Johnson shoes and Nike sneakers, a source told E! News exclusively.