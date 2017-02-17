Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs Make a Rare Public Appearance Together at Lost City of Z Premiere

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs spent their Thursday night out on the town—together.

After past speculation of trouble in paradise for this private pair, the engaged twosome resurfaced at the European premiere of Pattinson's Lost City of Z in London arm in arm. The film also stars Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam, both of whom also walked the red carpet.

Sporting their red carpet best, the British actor arrived in a navy suit with a black tie while his fiancée donned a black jumpsuit with zipper embellishments.

The couple posed along the red carpet, at times gazing at each other while surrounded by the frenzy of the event.