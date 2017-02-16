Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating Again

The sparks appear to have never gone away for these two.

Multiple sources can exclusively confirm to E! News that Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are dating again after breaking up in 2008.

"Cheryl is really happy," one insider shared with us while confirming the romance.

According to Instagram stories , Matthew recently sent the professional dancer flowers around Valentine's Day. They also recently started following each other on Instagram.

The couple initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence who was a contestant on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before calling things off.