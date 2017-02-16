Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating Again

The sparks appear to have never gone away for these two.
Multiple sources can exclusively confirm to E! News that Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are dating again after breaking up in 2008.
"Cheryl is really happy," one insider shared with us while confirming the romance.
According to Instagram stories , Matthew recently sent the professional dancer flowers around Valentine's Day. They also recently started following each other on Instagram.
The couple initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence who was a contestant on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before calling things off.
At the time, Cheryl opened up about keeping the romance alive even through their busy schedules.
"Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we're always on the phone making sure that everything's ok," she shared with People. "We talk constantly for hours and hours."
He even spent one summer on the road with Cheryl while she was on a dancing tour. "It's wonderful, I love it," Matthew would confess to the publication. .
Fans easily remember Matthew for his roles in Boy Meets World and Melissa & Joey. As for Cheryl, the Dancing Lessons author continues dancing while working on her cee bee fashion line available on QVC.
"I'm not one of those girls that's like, 'I have to be married by the time I'm 35 and I have to have six babies when I'm 38,'" she previously shared on the "Allegedly" podcast. "No, I'm just fine, it's all good."