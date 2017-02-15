Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Involved in Open Sexual Battery Investigation

Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie is involved in an open sexual battery investigation, LAPD confirms to E! News. Police did not say that Comrie is a suspect.

The alleged victim claims the former NHL player raped her multiple times after meeting him at a bar Saturday night, according to a report from TMZ, which also says Comrie claims their night together was consensual. A source told TMZ that another woman was involved but has not reported any misconduct. Afterwards, the alleged victim went to a nearby hospital where a rape hit was administered.

E! News has not confirmed the TMZ report and has reached out to Comrie for comment.

Comrie and Duff tied the knot in 2010 and share one child together, a son named Luca. The two called it quits in 2015, but their divorce wasn't finalized until February 2016. They have remained close for co-parenting's sake and share joint legal and physical custody of their son.

"They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other's lives," said a statement from Duff's rep. "They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son, and ask for privacy at this time."

Comrie played for the NHL for 13 years and retired in 2012 from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Duff, meanwhile, has been vacationing in Costa Rica with new boyfriend Matthew Koma. She's used social media to share photos from her getaway trip.

