From Sexy Selfies to Cryptic Instagrams: Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Breakup Style

Contrary to what many have speculated, this doesn't seem like a case of "Fake Love."

Jennifer Lopez and Drake's relationship has been the topic of a lot of discussion for several weeks now, but all of that seems to have come to an end. E! News previously reported that the world-famous pair "have taken some time apart" recently due to both of their busy schedules. The "On the Floor" singer and the self-proclaimed 6-God haven't been seen together since mid-January, but we still weren't expecting this news.

Although, looking at J.Lo's Instagram, maybe we should have been.