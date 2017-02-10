Gigi Hadid and Other Real Housewives Kids Showcase Fab Styles at New York Fashion Week Shows

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were not the only Real Housewives kids to rock a runway during New York Fashion Week.

The models, the 21 and 20-year-old daughters of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, walked the catwalk in Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2017 Ready-to-Wear Tommyland fashion show, which took place Wednesday in California, on the Venice Beach boardwalk. The participants wore items from designer's second Tommy x Gigi collection.

"It was such a joy watching these 50 beautiful hardworking young women from many different countries unite and together create a show that was on fire........... #GirlPower #Unity #Diversity @tommyxgigi #Togetherness #ProudMommyTimesFifty," Yolanda, who attended the show, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Gigi walking the runway in a patchwork tank maxi dress front of the other models and holding a bouquet of yellow roses.