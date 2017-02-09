New York Fashion Week Fall 2017: Best Looks From the Runway

New York Fashion Week is finally upon us, with tons of noteworthy designs exhibited on the runway.

The world's most pronounced designers for top brands including Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs are presenting their fall 2017 collections during the much-anticipated week. Although some of our favorite designers, including Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Comey and Tommy Hilfiger (we live-tweeted the entire Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017 fashion show!), have given up their spots on the NYFW calendar to showcase their respective collections in Los Angeles, we have already seen some major standout moments on the New York runway.

We know there are too many high-fashion looks to count, so we've highlighted some of our favorite looks from the event for you.