Nicole Kidman Laughs at Her First Photo With Keith Urban: ''How Did We End Up Together?''

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 11 years, and the Oscar-nominated actress can still remember the first time they met like it was yesterday.
The Lion actress visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and revealed a photo from the very first time she met her now country-singing husband.
"How did we end up together?" She joked before adding, "The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met. Someone just took that photo and sent it to us."
However, it wasn't all fine and dandy from the start.
"I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," she revealed as the audience let out a cohesive groan. "It's true! He didn't call me for four months," she dished.
When asked how he could possibly turn her down, Kidman laughed.
"There's certain things, and I think anyone in a marriage would agree with this, you just just leave that," she said. "We're here now, and it's all good. We don't need to hash up all that stuff now, right?!"
Her outlook on marriage likely stems from her parents' loving relationship, which she gave some insight on while discussing the pressure of Oscars speeches.
In 2003, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress, and she hadn't prepared anything because she didn't expect it.
"I've actually never re-watched my speech, can you believe that?! But it's like a dream when you win something like that because there's so many people watching," she recalled. "I didn't expect it because I hadn't won certain other awards so I was sort of blind-sided by it, but at the same time just beyond thrilled. It sets in about a year later."
After that first win, she hasn't prepared an Oscar speech since.
"I just have that superstitious thing where I' go, 'No. Don't prepare anything.' And also, be willing to speak from the heart. I'm fine with that," she explained. "I did leave out my dad in that speech though, which is the reason I so badly wanted to win another one so I could thank him."
She had a good reason though! "I was so focused on thanking my mom…My dad was the kind of dad where none of that was important to him. He was always like, 'Don't worry about me, don't worry about me. Thank your mother.'"
Aw!