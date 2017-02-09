Nicole Kidman Laughs at Her First Photo With Keith Urban: ''How Did We End Up Together?''

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 11 years, and the Oscar-nominated actress can still remember the first time they met like it was yesterday.

The Lion actress visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and revealed a photo from the very first time she met her now country-singing husband.

"How did we end up together?" She joked before adding, "The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met. Someone just took that photo and sent it to us."