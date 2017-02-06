Must-Do Mondays: Nina Dobrev's 1-Step Trick to Voluminous Hair

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock
Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev just made a major change.
Her time on The Vampire Diaries may be over, but the actress is taking on her next chapter with a fresh, shorter hairstyle, thanks to the star's BFF, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri.
While we can't all get Nina's Hollywood hair treatment, we can get her volume. The makeover guru offered a one-step tip for fuller locks, whether they're long or short: Change your part.
"Constantly changing our parts is a very healthy habit. Not only do you get a variation of styles, you are also not wearing the hair down in the same place and causing breakage," Riawna told E! News. "Consistent heat styling the same strands can cause those unwanted flyaways, so changing your part is a great way to give them a break and disguise them."
??This is for all you hairstylist out there! ?? #NinaDobrev's New Do, #TheDObrev, (get it!???) consists of zero layers, just choppy blunt 'pieces' in order to maintain a full dense weight line (verses a shattered, wispy, airy line. Make sense?). It's purposely a bit asymmetrical; and each 'piece' is slightly disconnected to create that effortless texture. ?????? Hopefully that helps! ????????????????????? (And if not, maybe I'll have to go back on the #BeautyCoachTour & teach ya ??) I want to see your work! Tag me and hashtag #TheDObrev so Nins and I can check it out! xoxo ??
You can take it one step further by using root lifting or texturizing products (check out this brush for blow-drying your roots!).
In a recent interview with The Coveteur, Nina shared how Riawna told her to flip her hair from side to side, so it will never commit to a part and keep its volume. She also shared how influential the hairstylist was in creating her new look.
"[Cutting my hair] was a big deal for me—it's been 15 years since I had a major change," she said. "I wanted my best friend to do it...I told her I wanted it to be short, above the shoulders, and then I said, ‘Do whatever you think would be great.' I trust her implicitly."
So, we can all trust this volumizing tip works, right?