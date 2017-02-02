Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Weighs in on Her Relationship With Prince Harry

As Meghan Markle draws more and more media attention due to her relationship with Prince Harry, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams wants her to know he has her back.
The actor weighed in on the new couple's relationship in an interview with E! News' Erin Lim Wednesday, the day their legal drama series airs on the USA Network.
"I'm super excited for her," Adams said about Markle. "As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process."
"But if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it's Meghan Markle," he said. "I'm just super excited for her and I hope that all of the whatever, whatever, I don't even know what it is, but all of the madness passes at some point and they can just get down to the business of enjoying each other's company and hopefully not have to worry about this. But I guess being in this situation, it probably goes on forever."
Markle and Harry began dating more than three months ago. She has visited him in London and the two have also spent time together in Canada, where she and Adams film Suits, and Norway.
Last month, Markle went on a solo humanitarian trip to India as a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which helps children and their families living in poverty around the world. Harry and other members of the Royal family spend much time doing charity work and promoting humanitarian causes.
"She is like a little sister and the amount that she's accomplished in her life is unbelievable," Adams said about Markle. "She's dedicated to so many humanitarian causes and I know that [Harry] uses his absurd amount of power and sway in this world to do some really, really great things, so I think together, they could accomplish some pretty incredible stuff."
A source had told E! News last month Harry is "truly in love" with Markle and that those close to the couple wouldn't be surprised if their engagement was announced this year. The two have not commented on their relationship plans.
"I had not heard that that could be in the future but I have no idea what's involved. What do you have to wear to a Royal wedding?" Adams said, joking, "There's gonna be a lot of hats involved."
In a Reddit AMA session last month to promote Suits' season six's return from hiatus, Adams was asked, "What's it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?"
"The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England," he replied.
Adams recently got married himself; He wed Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario in a rustic ceremony during a weekend camping trip in December.