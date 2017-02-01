Beyoncé's Stealth Road to Getting Pregnant With Twins(!): How She Kept Her Major News Under Wraps Till the Timing Was Right

And while being Blue's mom (and soon, the mother of two brand-new babies) remains priority No. 1 in real life, since then Bey's relevance to her fans and pop culture in general has taken on near mythical proportions, thanks to her creative growth and, more recently, her increased involvement in socio-political issues.

But with her unbelievably eventful 2016, which started off with her thrilling Super Bowl performance and then the momentous release of Lemonade, now behind her, it couldn't be a better time to take some time off. (After she puts the first half of an already busy 2017 behind her, of course, which at the moment includes headlining Coachella in April.)

Meanwhile, she appears to be at a similar stage in her pregnancy now as when she announced the first time—so cue the microscope zoom on every picture of her taken over the past five months, since it's possible she's been expecting since as early as September.

But even if she's only barely four months in, she was on her Formation World Tour until Oct. 7, when she closed it out at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Beyoncé's flawless concert looks and perpetually in motion stage presence of course did nothing to indicate that anything other than blowing the roof off the stadium was on her mind—whether it was being pregnant or getting pregnant.