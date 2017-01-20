There's a College Course on the ''Politics of Kanye West'' With a Special Taylor Swift Lesson

Ever wish you could dive a little deeper into the incendiary entity that is Kanye West? Well, now you can.

Professor Jeffrey McCune of Washington University just kicked off his newest course, "Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics," which he says will not praise nor bash the rapper, but rather focus on the rapper's impact on black culture.

McCune—an associate professor in the African and African-American Studies and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies departments—explained the new course to Time, seeing it as a "good way to get students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture."