Celebs Are Sleeping Better Than You—Here's Why

There's nothing better than a good night's rest.

Puffy eyes and a cranky attitude just won't do. With constant public appearances, early morning calls and flashing camera lights, a lack of sleep has major consequences for celebrities. But, those high-paying jobs are also known for keeping people up at night.

"Not all people under stress have insomnia but the two are often linked. People who do not get enough sleep will often find events more stressful than people with adequate sleep," says Dr. Robert Oexman, Director of the Sleep to Live Institute. The sleep expert prefers to use the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI) method, in lieu of prescription drugs, and suggests two 8 oz glasses of tart cherry juice before bed.

While Arianna Huffington has been the longtime champion for sleep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian and many other A-listers have weighed in on how to snooze your way through the night. Having trouble slipping into a sound slumber? Try these celeb-approved sleep aids!