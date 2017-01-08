La La Land Takes the Win for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Sweeps the 2017 Golden Globes

In one of the biggest awards of the night, La La Land is taking home the trophy for the Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes, sweeping the evening in all seven categories for which it was nominated and breaking the record for the most Golden Globes won by a movie.
The film took the Best Movie win over some fierce contenders, including: 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street.
Producers Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger took the stage to accept the award on the film's behalf alongside part of the cast—including Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling—and crew who stood arm-in-arm and couldn't help but smile over the huge accomplishment.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
"This is so insane, I can't even tell you," Berger began. "I promise you, six years ago when we started working on this movie, the idea of making an L.A.-set musical was an utter fantasy. Standing here tonight is more surreal than I could possibly describe."
He continued, "Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you for celebrating cinema and embracing musicals. Thank you to our partners at Lionsgate, thank you for jumping off a cliff with us to make this movie. Thank you to the extraordinary artists behind and in front of the camera. I'm so grateful to share it with my extraordinary brothers in arms, the beautiful and talented Jordan Horowitz, [and] with the equally bald and the formidable Mark Platt."
Platt came up to continue, "Thank you to out and crew for hing the passion of cinema and to remind us to dream more urgently, live more fervently and love more deeply. And now more than ever, to find music and cinema that enters our minds, souls, and hearts, and unites us. And more than ever, unites us."
The win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, at the 2017 awards show marked La La Land's seventh win, helping the film surpass the record held by 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and 1978's Midnight Express, which were tied with six wins.
Stone won Best Actress, while Gosling won Best Actor. Damien Chazelle won for directing and screenplay, Justin Hurwitz won for original score, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul took home the award for Best Song for "City of Stars."
Congratulations again to the cast and crew of La La Land!