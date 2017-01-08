Aaron Taylor-Johnson Calls Wife Sam His ''Soulmate'' While Accepting Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor

Pop the champagne!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson just won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Nocturnal Animals.

Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds presented the actor with the honor for his portrayal of a murderer in the Tom Ford-directed film. Taylor-Johnson's fellow nominees included Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Dev Patel (Lion) and Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins).

After giving his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, a big kiss, the 26-year-old English actor took the stage and praised his other half for her support throughout the process.

"I want to thank my wife for being there with me, supporting me through this," he said. "Thank you for putting up with me. Jesus, that was not very pleasant in this role, so you're my soulmate and I love you very much."

And, he didn't forget to give shout-outs to his costars as well.

"Thank you, Tom Ford, so much for this opportunity," he added. "Creating this role and collaborating on this journey was an immense joy. Thank you Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon for raising the bar high. I enjoyed every second of it."

Congratulations!

