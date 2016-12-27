Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Gets Support From Taylor Lautner and Scream Queens Co-Stars After Mother's Death

by Bruna Nessif

Carrie Fisher's daughter is receiving support from those closest to her in the wake of tragedy.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of the talented actress, Billie Lourd is mourning the loss of her mother, and those who know the young celeb are offering their condolences in hopes of adding some love and light during this dark time.

Rumored love interest Taylor Lautner took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair with the words, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. [heart emoji], me."

Many of her other Scream Queens co-stars also took to social media to share their grief over Fisher's death and kind words for their friend and colleague.

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Fisher passed away on Tuesday after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

Speaking on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, the family's spokesman Simon Halls announced the news.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," he told E! News in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

