Hoax Alert: Gucci Mane Did Not Insult Judge in Court

Gucci Mane didn't say it.

Here's the hoax, according to a screengrab going around the Internet: When asked in court whether he was guilty of assaulting a soldier, the rapper (real name Radric Davis) supposedly told a judge in court, "Bitch I might be."

But no, he didn't say that. A mystery jokester took the real image of the rapper in court from Fox's news report and edited it to say "Rapper Gucci Mane responds with 'Bitch I might be' when asked if guilty," instead of the actual headline, which stated, "Prosecutors brought up rapper's criminal history."

NEWS: Gucci Mane gets indicted for allegedly assaulting soldier

The line is actually a lyric from his song, "Pillz (Bitch I Might Be)."

Last week, the rapper was indicted on one count of aggravated assault, E! News confirmed. The Spring Breakers actor was accused of assaulting a soldier March 16 with a champagne bottle at an Atlanta nightclub, and the following day Mane turned himself into the police.

