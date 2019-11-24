Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Her and Jim's Daughter Aspen's 3rd Birthday Amid Split

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meghan King Edmonds is celebrating one of her children's birthdays for the first time without their father, her ex Jim Edmonds.

The 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and the 49-year-old retired baseball player's daughter Aspen turned 3 on Sunday. Meghan posted on her Instagram page that day a photo of their smiling child standing in their house while wearing roller skates and a helmet. She also shared throwback pics of the girl.

"And just like that, POOF! You turned 3," she wrote in her post. "My dear magical firecracker full of spice and zest, you will change the world. Go girl. #aspenkingedmonds #thirdbirthday."

Meghan and Jim, who also share 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart, called it quits last month after five years of marriage.

Last year, Meghan and Jim hosted a birthday party for Aspen at a toddler gym.

A year before, they celebrated the child's first birthday at home.

Photos

The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

Meghan and Jim's breakup has been pretty messy; She reportedly accused Jim of cheating on her with their kids' 22-year-old nanny, which he and the woman denied.

His 22-year-old daughter Hayley Edmonds, one of his four children from previous relationships, recently hung out with the nanny at a hockey game.

Meanwhile, interactions between Meghan and Jim appear to have been so tense that police were even called one night after he questioned whether she was sober enough following a night out with friends to take care of their children.

Jim recently moved into his and Meghan's newer, larger home that they have been building for the past two years, and has had the kids over.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Breakups , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.