Pete Davidson has some thoughts on Donald Trump getting impeached by the House.

Actually, he just wants fans to know about his dating life. It turns out he actually has "no idea" what's going on and just used that as a ploy to get on Colin Jost's "Weekend Update" segment on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live with host Eddie Murphy.

"So, nothing about impeachment?" Jost asks Davidson. "Dating anyone or uh?"

To which the 26-year-old answered, "Yeah and it's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, you know? But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do?"

It sounds like Davidson is sick and tired of the public judging his relationships every time he's dating a new woman.

In case you've lost track, after Davidson and his former flame of two years called it quits, he dated Ariana Grande in late 2018, then earlier this year he was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, then he dated Margaret Qualley for a few months earlier this fall.

Currently, the comedian is dating supermodel Kaia Gerber and given the tone of his speech on SNL last night, he's done with what the naysayers have to say about his current relationship.