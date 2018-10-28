We never need reason to watch Pretty Woman, but today, we have the perfect excuse...it's Julia Roberts' birthday!

Since it's the film's leading lady's big day that means we can definitely justify a repeat viewing of this classic, or really any of the screen icon's movies that we love to watch over and over again.

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 51st birthday today and while we would love to be at her birthday bash, we will settle for taking a trip down memory lane by remembering all of the roles that have made her an A-lister over the years.

Even though Roberts is turning 51, it's hard to believe that her career has span three decades. From Mystic Pizza to Money Monster, the versatile actress has made us laugh, cry, and basically, just have all the feels with each and every one of her memorable flicks.