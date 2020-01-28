Vote: Who Should Win Supporting Actress at the Oscars?

In less than two weeks, we'll be glued to our screens to watch the 2020 Oscars!

On February 9, it will be one of Hollywood's most star-studded nights when hundreds of celebrities descend onto the Dolby Theater to accept awards for acting, writing, directing and more.

This year, one of the most competitive categories is for the Supporting Actress award and we want to hear who you would love to see go home with an award!

You already voted that you'd love to see Brad Pitt scoop up a trophy for his Supporting Actor part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, it's the ladies turn!

All of the contenders gave excellent performances, like Margot Robbie's distressing portrayal as a Fox News employee during the Roger Ailes reign or Laura Dern's role as a powerhouse divorce attorney.

Some of their characters helped unveil stories we may have forgotten, like Kathy Bates playing the real-life mother of Richard Jewell, a security guard who was falsely accused of domestic terrorism.

Others took a turn at classic tales, like Florence Pugh as the latest performer to take on Amy March in Little Women.

And others just made us cry, like Scarlett Johansson's part in the dark comedy Jojo Rabbit.

You really can't go wrong with whoever you pick!

Review each of the nominees below and then sound off on who you'd like to see go home with the hardware.

Little Women

Wilson Webb

Florence Pugh for Little Women

That Amy, one of the most disliked characters from the Little Women novel, was turned into a more nuanced, redeemable character in the 2019 adaptation is no doubt thanks to Florence Pugh's ability to deliver subtleties that made her character sympathetic and understandable.

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

L Horricks/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit

In Taika Waititi's satirical dark comedy Jojo RabbitScarlett Johansson plays a mother in Nazi Germany who is secretly hiding and protecting a Jewish girl in the walls of her home.

Marriage Story

Netflix

Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Laura Dern's portrayal as a divorce lawyer who can oscillate between being a whip-smart bulldog and sympathetic shoulder to cry on was one of the most compelling of the year.

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell (2019)

Warner Bros.

Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell

Kathy Bates plays protective yet overwhelmed mother "Bobi" Jewell in Clint Eastwood's retelling of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, where the real-life Richard Jewell was falsely implied by the media to have been behind the attack.

Bombshell (2019) - Margot Robbie

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

Margot Robbie for Bombshell

Margot Robbie gave a heartbreaking performance as a composite Fox News employee who goes from eager to start her career to disillusioned and traumatized after being sexually harassed by Roger Ailes.

