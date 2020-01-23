The performers for the 2020 Oscars ceremony have been revealed and include Elton John and Cynthia Erivo and other nominees for Best Original Song.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a statement on Thursday that John will perform his nominated song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the movie Rocketman, a biopic about him. Erivo will sing "Stand Up" from Harriet, in which the actress and singer plays escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Idina Menzel, who reprises her role of Elsa in Frozen II, will perform "Into the Unknown" from the Disney animated film with fellow singer Aurora. Neither are the nominees in the Best Original Song category; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez share the honor with their music and lyrics.

Randy Newman will perform his Toy Story 4 song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" and Chrissy Metz will perform nominee Diane Warren's song "I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough, which stars the This Is Us actress.

Per tradition, Oscars telecasts feature artists performing their nominated original songs.