2020 Oscars Performers Revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and More Nominees

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 2:27 PM

The performers for the 2020 Oscars ceremony have been revealed and include Elton John and Cynthia Erivo and other nominees for Best Original Song.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a statement on Thursday that John will perform his nominated song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the movie Rocketman, a biopic about him. Erivo will sing "Stand Up" from Harriet, in which the actress and singer plays escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Idina Menzel, who reprises her role of Elsa in Frozen II, will perform "Into the Unknown" from the Disney animated film with fellow singer Aurora. Neither are the nominees in the Best Original Song category; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez share the honor with their music and lyrics.

Randy Newman will perform his Toy Story 4 song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" and Chrissy Metz will perform nominee Diane Warren's song "I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough, which stars the This Is Us actress.

Per tradition, Oscars telecasts feature artists performing their nominated original songs.

This marks John's third Oscar nomination. He won his first Oscar in 1995 for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, Elton John, David Furnish

AM1999 / MEGA

Erivo is also nominated this year for an Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her performance in Harriet

Cynthia Erivo, Gold Meets Golden Brunch 2020

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Newman has previously won two Oscars for Best Original Song—for "If I Didn't Have You" from Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and for "We Belong Together" from the studio's 2010 hit Toy Story 3.

In addition, the 2020 ceremony will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will be the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

