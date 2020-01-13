Adam Sandler Has the Best Reaction to His 2020 Oscars Snub

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 9:07 AM
No nomination? No problem!
Leave it to Adam Sandler to make his 2020 Oscars snub the funniest thing to happen so far this year. On Monday morning, the Academy Awards nominations were read by Issa Rae and John Cho, and the it was revealed that Adam didn't get a Best Actor nod for his career defining role as Howard Ratner in the film Uncut Gems.
While the comedian acknowledged he was bummed about the news, he also took the time to congratulate one of his former co-stars. "Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits," He captioned a picture of Kathy Bates in The Waterboy. "Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."
Kathy played Adam's mom in the iconic 1998 film, and was nominated for an Best Supporting Actress this year for her role in Richard Jewell. Adam might not get the gold himself, but no doubt he'll be at home cheering on his former co-star.
He's also right about one thing, he'll definitely get to stop wearing suits. The star has been on lots of red carpets this season promoting Uncut Gems, and was honored last week at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, where he was given the Best Actor award. He also had a sweet moment with one of his other frequent co-stars Drew Barrymore.
He even got choked up when talking about their journey together. "Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it but you were so cool," he shared before giving his speech. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did all...and we always make our movies together and I love you, buddy. And I love your kids and I love everything about you."
He may not be up for an Oscar, but he's still the Sandman!
