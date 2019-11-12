E!
by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 6:03 AM
David Spade went a bit viral following the 2019 E's People's Choice Awards.
During Sunday's event, cameras caught the Saturday Night Live alum sporting a confused AF look when Noah Centineo accepted his Comedy Movie Star award. As The Perfect Date actor walked on stage using crutches (a result of an ACL injury), Spade was seen licking his lips at his seat. Naturally, it became an instant meme.
Feeling the need to provide some context, the comedian explained the moment during Monday night's Lights Out with David Spade.
"I'm only sticking my tongue out because I thought he was hot and I want to have sex with him," Spade joked. "I'm kidding. Here's what I was actually looking at." Cue a clip of Adam Sandler introducing himself to the PCAs audience, followed by that awkward reaction from Spade.
And his bit didn't end there! The Grown Ups star continued to troll his viral moment by creating fictional cutaways from the night.
In the first clip, Spade is seen snacking on caviar while Pink accepts her People's Champion Award. "Listen!" he prompts the fake audience. "Some people don't get it."
In the next, he's watching Centineo, a.k.a. the internet's boyfriend, proclaim, "It matters not what you've done, but what you do with what you've done for others." To which Spade cringes and reassures fans, "He's 20, he's 20."
The last fake reaction was in response to Jeremy Scott, who slayed his way onto the PCAs stage wearing a harness. The clip then cuts to Spade, who holds up a harness of his own. "Is this yours?" he quipped. "It was in my gift bag! Do you want me to hold it? I'm at table 22."
At least he has a good sense of humor about his candid camera moment!
