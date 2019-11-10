David Spade Was Really, Really Confused By Noah Centineo at the People's Choice Awards

David Spade, meet Noah Centineo and his newly replaced knee.

If you're among Noah's 17.3 million Instagram followers, you'll know exactly why the star used a crutch to accept the 2019 People's Choice Award for Comedy Movie Star. Well, from the looks of David's reaction to seeing Noah hop toward the stage, he must not regularly keep up with the internet's self-proclaimed boyfriend. How dare you, David?!

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is still recovering from knee replacement surgery, which he underwent after a basketball injury. He's documented the entire experience on social media, even going as far to share videos of himself showering with a cast on. Yes, the entire experience.

Needless to say, David's got a lot of catching up to do.