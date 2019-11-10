Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her 2019 People's Choice Award With a Special Detail on Her Dress

Even her glam was on-point, as she donned nude lipstick, a dramatic cat-eye and flirty false lashes. Her hair was styled slick-straight and parted to the side.

Of her award tonight, Gwen told E! News it was "an incredible honor."

"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award at the E!'s People's Choice Awards," she shared. "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."

"Honestly, it's bizarre, it's crazy! It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, 'Oh, those girls, that's not real. I'll never get my hands on those clothes," she continued. "I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own."

But look at her now! She's slaying the fashion game, one carpet at a time.