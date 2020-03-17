Lucky you...lucky us!

It's St. Patrick's Day and we all have a lot to be feeling lucky about thanks to some of the hottest men who've hailed from the Emerald Isle.

From their accents to their devilish good looks, these Irish men always light up any TV show or movie that they find themselves in.

While you prepare to celebrate the holiday in your best green ensemble—and so you don't get pinched—grab some Irish whiskey, a green beer and your lucky charm while you feast your eyes on our favorite celebrities who have hailed from Ireland.

Over the years, Hollywood has been infiltrated by men from across the pond and we're not mad about it.

Actors like Liam Neeson and bad boy Colin Farrell for example are exports of the lush and gorgeous land.

Who else do we have Ireland to thank for bringing into our lives? The super sexy Christian Grey AKA Jamie Dornan, that's who!

You've also got alums from Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, with Liam Cunningham and Domhnall Gleeson on our list.