Alexa, play Mariah Carey's "Obsessed."

On Wednesday, NeNe Leakes virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s own Erin Lim about the drama she faced during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Not only did the Bravolebrity explain why she walked out twice during the virtual taping, but she also threw some shade at her co-stars' obsession with her.

For starters, NeNe alleged that the other housewives had "twisted" former friend Yovanna Momplaisir's brain as they "wanted her to turn against me." Thus, she refused to be on camera with her now frenemy.

"The whole reunion was about me! I was there from the moment it started to an hour and a half before it ended," the Glee alum clarified to E!. "It only shows that, without me, they can only talk about me."

As for her breaking point during filming, NeNe said she was "drilled" with questions for three hours. Per the reality TV veteran, upon her return, she asked Andy Cohen if there was anyone else he had questions for.