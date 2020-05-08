EXCLUSIVE!

"Bitch!" Watch NeNe Leakes Explode at Kenya Moore 1 Minute Into the RHOA Virtual Reunion!

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., May. 8, 2020

Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Shots fired.

In this exclusive clip from part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion (which airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m.), the ladies sound off on Kenya Moore's subdued persona, known as "Ken." As fans of the show surely know, "Ken" is the pet name given to Kenya by her estranged husband Marc Daly.

"I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the better person," NeNe Leakes starts things off.

"That was slightly a compliment," Porsha Williams quips.

Unfortunately, this playful tone doesn't last long as things escalate quickly between the housewives. Specifically, as Andy Cohen pushes NeNe to clarify her stance, the Glee alum notes that "Ken shuts the f--k up."

"Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken," the former beauty queen retorts. "She needs to learn how to shut the f--k up."

Of course, this doesn't sit well with the 52-year-old entrepreneur, who declares she is "like Ken."

"NeNe coming to get in that ass," she snaps. As Kenya tells NeNe to pick one of her "multi-personalities," she is cut off by her frenemy.

"Yes, girl! And pick one of your many multi-personalities, Ken!" NeNe mocks.

"Along with my many talents," Kenya coolly responds.

In response, NeNe declares, "Good for you, bitch!"

After being called a bitch "one minute in," Kenya jokes that the reunion is "ahead of schedule." While the other housewives laugh at the shade, NeNe doubles down on her stance.

"You will be called a bitch every time I see you, every f--king morning," NeNe states. "NeNe always wins! She's been winning for years, honey."

For all of this drama and more, be sure to watch Sunday's reunion.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

