So apparently there's a right and wrong way to squat?

"So a lot of times when you're first learning, this is a good way to learn how to squat properly," explains celebrity fitness coach Ashley Borden (one of the trainers who audiences will watch guide Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's upcoming wave of participants through their respective journeys next season) in this appropriately physical clip from Wednesday's Daily Pop.

"I am so excited for you to whip my ass into shape," says co-host Justin Sylvester. And he has reason to be!

The workout instructor—who calls her time on Khloe Kardashian's transformation series "super inspiring" and credits the KUWTK star for creating "a vehicle that affects so many people on such a different level than just physical"—isn't just here for chit-chat.