Woody Allen Accused of Having 8-Year Affair With Teenage Model

Woody Allen is once again facing accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.

The director's reputation came under fire on Monday when the Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy exposé on Allen's alleged eight-year relationship with a then-16-year-old Babi Christina Engelhardt.

According to Engelhardt, they embarked on their illicit romance in October 1976, after briefly meeting at a New York City restaurant. She revealed that it wasn't Allen who made the first move, but herself, a brazen young teen. In an attempt to get his attention, Babi wrote her number on a napkin and joked, "Since you've signed enough autographs, here's mine!"

Her bold move achieved the intended goal, and she claimed that they soon met at his penthouse on Fifth Avenue, where they would reportedly engage in sexual activities for the next eight-years. For the first three or so months that they began their affair, Babi was still 16, until she reached New York's legal age of 17 in December.