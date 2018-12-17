Emily Blunt's Best Roles Prove She's Practically Perfect in Every Way

Walt Disney Studios; 20th Century Fox; Paramount Pictures
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 6:00 AM
Emily Blunt is practically perfect in every way—and she's got the nominations to prove it.
The 35-year-old actress has already scored several nods this award show season for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns—the sequel to Disney's 1964 original. So far, she's received Critics' Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards nods for her role as the magical nanny.
Of course, this isn't her first highly acclaimed role. Over the years, she's starred in a number of popular films, including A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train and The Devil Wears Prada.
"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does," her husband John Krasinski told Vanity Fair. "It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."
In this new take on the Disney classic, Blunt plays the famous magical nanny, who returns to the Banks family to help Michael (Ben Whishaw) raise his children.
In The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt plays Emily, the first assistant of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who gives guidance to new hire Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) on how to fit in at Runway, a high fashion magazine. Things go awry however when Andy tries to change her attitude and look, which affects her personal life.
In A Quiet Place, Blunt takes on the role of Evelyn Abbott, who along with her family is forced to live in silence because hypersensitive creatures are attacking anyone who makes noise.
Blunt is Rachel Watson, the girl on the train, who becomes entangled in a missing person's case that will forever change the course of her life in the 2016 film based on the novel by the same name.
The Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain) try to conceal their love in The Huntsman: Winter's Tale, but Queen Freya (Blunt) discovers their secret setting off a chain of events that changes their lives forever.
The British actress portrays the Baker's Wife in the 2014 musical comedy. All she wants is a child with her husband (played by James Corden), but first they must break the witch's curse and sing a few songs along the way!
The English actress brings Prudie to life in this 2007 drama in which a group of women begin a Jane Austen book club only to find their own lives are mirroring the the author's famous novels.
Blunt plays an FBI agent who's been hired by the government to help take down a drug cartel.
This BBC drama is set in the midst of the New Labour period and the mourning of Princess Diana's tragic death. PR head Gideon (Bill Nighy) reevaluates his high-profile life after his daughter Natasha (Blunt) threatens to leave him for all the pain he has caused. Blunt won a Golden Globe for her performance.
Blunt is Queen Victoria during the first years of her rule in the 2009 film, which also explores the Queen's romance with Prince Albert (Rupert Friend).
In Gulliver's Travels, Lemauel Gulliver (Jack Black) is sent on assignment to the Bermuda Triangle but his boat is a hit by storm and he ends on the island of Lilliput. He is then captured and brought to the island's royal family which includes Princess Mary, played by Blunt.
Blunt stars alongside Tom Cruise in this 2014 sci-fi action film. The movie follows Major William Cage (Cruise), who is killed while fighting against aliens, but is in a time loop where he then relives the battle over and over. He eventually teams up with Rita Vrataski (Blunt) to improve his chances of survival.
The 35-year-old actress takes on the role of Harriet Chetwode-Talbot, a consultant who works with a fisheries expert to bring fly-fishing to the desert, in this 2011 film.
The mother of two stars opposite Jason Segal in this 2012 comedy. In The Five-Year Engagement, Violet (Blunt) is engaged to Tom (Segal) but unexpected events keep them from walking down the aisle.
After Iris (Blunt) invites her friend Jack (Mark Duplass) to spend the weekend at her family's island getaway, a drunken encounter between Jack and Iris' sister Hannah (Rosemarie DeWitt) changes everything between the two friends...and things get complicated.
The Golden Globe winner plays Sara in the sci-fi thriller Looper. In the film she encounters Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a looper who sends people from the future to be killed in the past.
Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters Dec. 19.
