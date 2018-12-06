Now that the nominations have been announced, celeb reactions are starting to roll in!

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born "I am very grateful A Star Is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance. I've wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning's nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga."

Disney Enterprises, Inc. Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns "I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that's largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I'm thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again."

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns "Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table," the actor tweeted. "Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you

Focus Features Charlize Theron, Tully "I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman "I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlackKklansman in-between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was 'BOOM SHAKALAKA.' Thank you to the HFPA!"

HBO Henry Winkler, Barry "It is really hard to wrap my head around this wonderful recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press. How extraordinary this award season is turning out for Barry and The Winklers. What a gift!"

Sky Atlantic Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose "Thrilled! Thanks to the HFPA. I couldn't be happier. An early Christmas pressie!! X"

FX Networks Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "After a long night of shooting in South Africa, I woke up to this beautiful news. I am so happy and touched to share this honor with Darren, Penelope and everyone involved in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Playing Gianni has been a transforming experience in my life, for which I will always be grateful, and I thank Ryan Murphy for the opportunity. I am truly thrilled. Thank you to the HFPA."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie "I am so honored to receive this nomination from the members of the HFPA. I'm honored on behalf of Sony Classics and our entire film to be included in such an impressive group of actors but most of all, I'm so pleased to see the great Babe himself, Oliver Hardy acknowledged in this way. He's got a sweet grin on his face this morning wherever he is, just like me. Long live the eternal clowns Laurel and Hardy."

Annapurna Pictures Nicole Kidman, Destroyer "I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew. It was truly a passion project for all of us."

Warner Bros. Pictures Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians "What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

David Lee / Focus Features John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

HBO Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects "What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."



Sony Pictures Glenn Close, The Wife "I'm beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay 15 years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen. I share this with the brilliant Jonathan Pryce, who was the only one to received a Nobel Prize for literature this year, even if it was just in a movie…and most of all director Bjorn Runge who made my performance possible."

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."

A24 Elsie Fisher, 8th Grade "WHAT," Fisher tweeted Wednesday morning.

National Geographic Channel Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso "Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Viggo Mortensen, Green Book "I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."

Mike Yarish/Netflix Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method "It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."

BBC Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal "Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration."

Lily Gavin Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate "Waking up in the dark this morning, getting ready and heading out to film into the freezing Canadian Rockies, I received this wonderful news. Today will make for a much warmer day."