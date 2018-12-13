EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa and Joe Gorga's Daughter Antonia Dishes on Her Red Carpet Debut

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gorga style!

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga stepped out with their 13-year-old daughter Antonia Gorga on Wednesday night. The trio attended the New York City premiere of Second Act alongside the film's stars, Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens.

"I'm really excited, it's amazing!" Antonia told E! News about her red carpet debut.

Dad Joe couldn't help but gush over his daughter, asking, "Isn't she beautiful?"

Melissa also posted a red carpet photo of the trio on Instagram, captioning the snap, "Spending the night with my baby girl at the #secondact premiere last night was unreal @joeygorga & I loved seeing her turn into a little lady Both dressed in @envybymg !!"

Read

Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Will Leave You Breathless

When asked whether she enjoys watching Real Housewives, Antonia admitted, "I don't really watch it, to be honest. Unless I'm on it, I need to watch myself."

Melissa Gorga

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

"I always say, she's very unaffected by the show," Melissa added. "She's been on it since she's five and it just doesn't faze her, it really doesn't. Sometimes I want it to, sometimes I'm like, 'Don't you think I'm the coolest mom?' She's like, 'No.'"

Watch the video above to see Antonia hit the red carpet with her mom and dad!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa Gorga , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West, Drake

Kanye West Attacks Drake in Twitter Tirade

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Snooki Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club's Ridiculously Good-Looking Cast Revealed

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley Stands by Burglary Claim and Slams Jersey Shore Stars for Calling Her a Liar

Pink - Alecia Moore

Pink Has an Epic Burn for a Stranger Who Criticized Carey Hart's Parenting

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Bumble Event

Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Baby Plans With Priyanka Chopra

ESC: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Snuggle up in Coordinating Winter Looks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.