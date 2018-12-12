Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in January 2019

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:15 AM

Incredibles 2

Pixar

Netflix is starting the year off right, as it's got quite the lineup for January 2019.

Hit movies including Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Indiana Jones series and Solo: A Star Wars Story are being added to its library, as are popular horror films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Strangers. Families will love the additions of Incredibles 2, It Takes Two (starring Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen) and Season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Of course, dozens of hit movies— Armageddon, Finding Neverland, Friday Night Lights, The Godfather, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Interview With the Vampire, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Million Dollar Baby and the Sharkando series—will be leaving, too.

Original TV series including Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return with more episodes, while a slew of new shows—like Carmen San Diego—are making their debuts.

All title and dates are subject to change. Here's the list of what's coming and going in January:

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios

Available 1/1/19

Across the Universe

The Addams Family

Babel

Black Hawk Down

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

City of God

Comedians of the World

The Dark Knight

Definitely, Maybe

The Departed

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

The Strangers

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Columbia Pictures

Available 1/2/19

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Available 1/4/19

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Available 1/9/19

Godzilla: The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available 1/10/19

When Heroes Fly

Available 1/11/19

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Available 1/15/19

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Available 1/16/19

American Gangster

Available 1/17/19

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Available 1/18/19

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2, Part B

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Netflix Reveals Surprising 2018 Stats Revealed

Available 1/21/19

Justice

Available 1/24/19

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Available 1/25/19

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2

Available 1/27/19

Z Nation: Season 5

Available 1/29/19

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp

Available 1/30/19

Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles 2

Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Paramount Pictures

Leaving 1/1/19

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview With the Vampire

Into the Wild

The Iron Giant

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The Shining

The 6th Day

Armageddon, Ben Affleck

Touchstone Pictures

Leaving 1/4/19

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving 1/13/19

It Follows

Leaving 1/14/19

Armageddon

Leaving 1/18/19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 1/19/19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

