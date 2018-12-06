Danai Gurira Says Ryan Coogler Is "Working Away" at Black Panther 2

Black Panther received a lot of love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this year.

On Thursday, the HFPA announced the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes and the movie scored three nominations. The film—which starred Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira—received nods in three categories: Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Original Song and Best Original Score. In fact, the nods scored Marvel Studios its first Golden Globe nomination. Although Deadpool landed two nominations last year—Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for star Ryan Reynolds and the film was up for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)—the credit technically went to 20th Century Fox.

"It felt amazing. It felt great. It felt really, really awesome," Gurira said in regards to this year's nominations.

So, will fans get a sequel anytime soon. The Okoye star teased the writer and director, Ryan Coogler, is working on it.

"I have no idea when," she said in terms of when the rumored sequel will be released. "Ryan is working away, but I don't think he's at a script stage as far as I know."