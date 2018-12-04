Miley Cyrus Reveals ''Strange Premonition'' That Foreshadowed Malibu House Fire

Miley Cyrus' art imitated her life in a way she could have never predicted.

During an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the pop star spoke candidly about the wildfire that destroyed her and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu, Calif. home last month. Instead of wallowing in "post-traumatic stress," as she described, Miley has chosen to cope with the devastating loss through "post-traumatic growth."

So when her latest song, a Mark Ronson collab titled "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," dropped last week, many noticed the lyrics referenced a burning house. As it turns out, Miley penned the track months before the Woolsey fire sparked in Southern California.

Explained the 26-year-old, "We've been working for the past year and a half on the next record… So I didn't know the best way to come out of this blackout period but it's actually really crazy because I wrote this song with Mark in May before we actually lost our Malibu house."