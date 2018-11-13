by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 9:41 AM
All you need is love.
For thousands of California residents, the past month has been filled with uncertainty as wildfires have threatened homes and communities.
When it comes to Liam Hemsworth, the Hollywood star recently discovered that his house in Malibu was burned to the ground. On Tuesday morning, however, the actor expressed hope and gratitude for his community.
"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," he shared on social media. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."
Liam continued, "I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger."
Liam and his fiancé Miley Cyrus owned a $2.5 million four-bedroom home in Malibu and were among the hundreds of thousands of California residents who were forced to evacuate. Over the weekend, Miley spoke out about how the fire affected her.
"I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that's all that matters right now," she revealed to followers. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and L.A. County Sheriff's department!"
A source would later share with E! News that Miley was out of the country during the fires.
Through the tragedy, both Miley and Liam appear determined to rebuild. They also are expressing gratitude and urging people across the country to make a difference and help.
"Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu," Liam wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It's going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all."
Miley added, "If you are interested in getting involved.... Donate $, Time, Supplies I love you more than ever."
For ways to help, Liam suggested visiting The Malibu Foundation and Happy Hippy Foundation. Miley also shared a variety of charities that will help many.
