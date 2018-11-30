Aw! Look Back at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Cutest Childhood Photos

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big day is just around the corner.

The pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing. On Thanksgiving, the Quantico actress and the "Chains" singer enjoyed a meal with family and friends in Delhi. They then attended a wrap party for Chopra's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, and celebrated with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. To keep the good times rolling, the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas dined with loved ones in Juhu. 

This week, the lovebirds took part in a traditional puja ceremony and headed to Jodhpur, where they're expected to tie the knot this weekend. The wedding week celebrations are set to continue with a mehendi ceremony and sangeet.

While most of the wedding details won't be revealed until the big day, fans already know a few things about the extravagant affair. For instance, the celebration will be so nice they'll actually tie the knot twice. The two will exchange vows in front of family members, friends and celebrity guests at both a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service. Jonas' father will officiate the latter and the wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. At one point, the bride will reportedly wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren—a fitting choice considering he designed the couple's Met Gala looks in 2017.

Photos

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Romance Rewind

The wedding is already gearing up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. But before Jonas and Chopra were a power couple, let alone celebrity royalty, they were just a boy and a girl destined to fall in love—and what cute kiddos they were, too.

To see photos from their childhood, check out the gallery.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Suiting Up for Stardom

The tiny tot looks adorable in his formal attire.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Smiling for the Camera

Who wouldn't be "Jealous" of this little guy's style?

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Rocking the Microphone

Even at an early age, Jonas was destined to be a singer.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas

Instagram

Bonding With the Boys

The "Close" star is all smiles alongside his dad, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Frankie Jonas wasn't born yet.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Laughing With Big Brother Joe

Time for some fun in the sun with his older brother!

Nick Jonas

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Talking to the Fans

The young singer appears on MTV's Total Request Live.

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Spreading Holiday Cheer

What a sweet Santa!

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Goofing Around With His Fellow JoBros

The Jonas Brothers show their silly side at Nickelodeon's 19th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Spending Time With Dad

The Quantico star describes herself as "daddy's lil girl...always n forever."

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Throwing It Way Back

How adorable is this childhood photo?

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Climbing Trees

Now, it's all about Jonas and Chopra sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Remembering the Good Times

"Sing to me one more time," the actress captions this sweet photo of her late father. "#daddyandI miss u dad."

Article continues below

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Making Memories

"Dunno y we all look so pissed off .. But I think my mom was forcing us to take the picture," she captions the snapshot.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Childhood Photos

Instagram

Enjoying a Picture-Perfect Family Moment

There's nothing but love in this photo.

Priyanka Chopra, Miss World, Miss India

Michael Crabtree/PA Images via Getty Images

Winning Titles

At just 18 years old, the actress takes the crown in the 2000 Miss World competition.

Article continues below

We can't wait for the big day!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra Became Meghan Markle's Ride or Die

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, Instagram

Inside Jana Kramer's Long Road Back to Happiness After So Many Heartbreaks

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

From Peeing All Over Herself to Eating Placenta: All the Times Chrissy Teigen Gave Us More Than We Bargained for in 2018

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Family Moments With Stormi Webster and Travis Scott in New Vlog

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Kids, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle

Snooki Reveals She ''Worried'' About Not Being Able to Get Pregnant Again

Riverdale

About That Scream Homage on Riverdale...

Celebs Are Now Obsessed With Sporty Shades

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.