Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Guest List: A Who's Who Guide

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 5:21 PM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Pre-Wedding

The big day is almost here!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to say "I Do" in just a few day's time and the party is just getting started. On Wednesday, the famous duo kicked off their wedding parties (yes, that is plural) with a Puja ceremony. Nick, Priyanka and their families wore Manish Malholtra World designs for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Next on the agenda is the Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, which will take place in Jodhpur. This all leads up to the much-awaited wedding that is expected to occur on Friday. 

And, of course, the bachelor and bachelorette parties already took place in advance of what is expected to be the wedding of the year. 

While it feels like this moment has been a long time coming, news of their engagement only came out nearly five months ago. And before that, they had only been dating for two months! But, it's like they say, when you know, you know.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Possible Wedding Guest List

To see who we think made the cut for the highly-anticipated celebration, check out the gallery below!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

For Nick and Priyanka's grand nuptials, the focus is on the family. So it makes sense that Joe and his loving fiancé are helping the soon-to-be-married couple celebrate the special occasion.

Nick Jonas

Jonathan Tucker

Nick's Kingdom co-star is one of the only groomsmen that are not blood-related to Nick, but with a friendship like theirs, they might as well be brothers. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Engagement Party

Joe & Danielle Jonas

Joe and Danielle, along with their daughters, will be taking part in the beautiful ceremonies that Nick and Priyanka have planned for their many guests.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas, Engagement Party

Frankie Jonas

The "Bonus Jonas" is taking his rightful place alongside his brothers as a groomsman at the Christian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

A source tells E! News this A-lister is a confirmed attendee for the wedding. It turns out Dwayne is a close friend of the famous pair. He and Priyanka became good buds on the set of BaywatchAnd he and Nick worked together when they filmed Jumanji.

ES: Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa

Kelly was one of the few guests invited to Priyanka's exclusive bridal shower at Tiffany's, so maybe she and hubby Mark Consuelos will be flying in to India for the nuptials. 

Shania Twain, Nick Jonas

Shania Twain & Nick Jonas

This may come as a surprise to some, but Nick and Shania share a strong bond. It all started when Nick sung his praises for the songstress, ultimately leading to onstage duets and concert. Hopefully Priyanka and Nick will get a chance to dance to her classic song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Priyanka Chopra, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

After the shining review Lupita gave Priyanka, it seems likely that she will be sitting front and center when Nick and PC say, "I Do." In a picture taken at Priyanka's bridal shower, Lupita shared her excitement over what is sure to be a "fly, fun, and totally extraordinary" marriage.

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

These two used to be good friends back in the day, when both stars were the biggest stars on Disney Channel. They also dated for a short time after starring on Camp Rock, but there's no word yet on whether or not Demi plans to join in the celebrations.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Unfortunately, these two royals have yet to RSVP for their best friend's star-studded spectacular, but fingers crossed! 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Matthew and Priyanka go way back! The musician worked on some of Priyanka's most popular songs, like "In My City." Maybe him and Hilary will make a surprise appearance!

