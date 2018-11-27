Go Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue Fit for Royalty

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 27, 2018 3:00 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding Venue, Taj's Umaid Bhawan Palace

Taj Hotels/Getty Images

It's a wedding venue fit for a king and queen!

The countdown is officially on for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to exchange vows and say "I Do" in front of family and close friends.

In the past several weeks alone, the couple has caught the attention of fans after documenting their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Nick also gave us a tease of who will be in his wedding party. Yes friends, we'll be getting a Jonas Brothers reunion sooner rather than later!

And while the pre-wedding festivities have already begun, all eyes will be on the couple this weekend when they arrive at a historic palace in India and became husband and wife.

So what is the exact location of such a special moment? Reportedly, it's all going down at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Photos

Nick Jonas' Hottest Pics!

Before the big day arrives, we decided to take a closer look at the rumored venue where Nick and Priyanka are expected to start a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife.

Spoiler alert: After you see the stunning photos in our gallery below, this wedding venue may cause you to get "Jealous" for all the right reasons. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Wanna Get Away

The palace consists of a throne chamber, a private meeting hall, a Durbar Hall to meet the public, a vaulted banquet hall, private dining halls, a ball room, a library, an indoor swimming pool and spa, a billiards room, four tennis courts, two marble squash courts and much more. In other words, this destination has it all. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Romantic Vibes

When the sun sets and the candles are lit, you can't help but feel the romance in the air. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Fit for a King & Queen

The royal home was lovingly refurbished by the Taj to blend India's age-old royal traditions, with influences from local culture. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Pool Time

While all signs point to an elegant, breathtaking affair, we can't help but imagine Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and their wedding guests having some late night fun in one of the properties' pools. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Balcony Sitout

To think this could be your balcony on a wedding weekend is nothing short of impressive. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Paradise

The palace complex is set in an area of 26 acres of land, including 15 acres of gardens.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Banquet Hall

Let's eat! The property has several food destinations serving authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine, European and Mediterranean delicacies and even a Trophy Bar featuring a vast selection of alcoholic beverages and cigars.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding Venue

Taj Hotels

Views for Miles

The special grounds currently hold the title for the sixth largest private residence in the world. In fact the monument has 347 rooms and is the principal residence of the former Jodhpur royal family. 

Let the wedding countdown begin! Stay tuned to E! News for all the latest news surrounding this couple's special celebration. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , VG
