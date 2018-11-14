Lauren Bushnell and New Boyfriend Chris Lane Couple Up at 2018 Country Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:20 PM

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane had all the right reasons to look cute on the red carpet at the 2018 Country Music Awards in Nashville. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley for the 11th year in a row.

On Wednesday, E! News confirmed that the former Bachelor contestant and the country singer were a couple after they stopped by the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards and posed for photos together there, too. At the CMAs, Bushnell wore a see-through nude and orange dress that had a long slit that showed off her legs. Lane donned a silky looking navy suit with a maroon shirt and matching suede shoes (but no, they weren't "Blue Suede Shoes").

Lane's rep confirmed their budding romance to E! News and said that it's relatively new and the two of them are just enjoying spending time together. 

Photos

CMA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Both Bushnell and Lane posted photos together on their social media accounts on Wednesday. 

In July, the "Take Back Home Girl" singer revealed to Taste of Country that he was single and pretty ready to mingle. As if by divine chance, he told the site about his potential interest in being the leading man on The Bachelor. "Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would," he said. "I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls."

Bushnell was previously linked to Devin Antin, but the two broke up in August. She was also engaged to Ben Higgins on The Bachelor, but they parted ways after a rocky engagement in May 2017.

Well, it seems like Lane has just given out his first Bachelor rose. 

Take a look at some of the other CMA red carpet couples below!

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Carrie beamed in a floral accented gown, with her hubby next to her, just months after announcing their second pregnancy.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

At Wednesday night's show, Garth is set to reveal an emotional song dedicated to his wife of over ten years. 

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr

Jason stood proudly beside Brittany, who absolutely glowed in her yellow gown as she cradled her baby bump.

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

Kelsea was the belle of the ball in her pink gown, with Morgan perfectly complimenting Kelsea's ensemble in a black suit and tie.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Maren and her singer husband were all that glitters and gold on the red carpet for the 52nd annual event in Nashville.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor contestant and country singer made their romance red carpet official when they walked together in striking outfits.

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

After officially announcing their relationship in July, the singer/songwriters made their red carpet debut as a couple in matching black ensembles, with Carly wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Gabi Dugal, Scotty McCreery, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal

The American Idol seasn 10 winner and his wife walked the red carpet after their wedding this summer, which happened to be shared in his music video for "This Is It."

Check out the full list of CMA winners here.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

