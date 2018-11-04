Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to Ariana Grande on SNL After Breakup Drama and New Song

Pete Davidson had nothing but kind words to say about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande on SNL, which aired live less than an hour after she released a breakup song that references the comedian by name.

The two split in October after a whirlwind summer romance and in recent days, things got a little messy between them; He joked about their broken engagement on a promo for Saturday's episode of SNL, which spurred her to clap back at him on Twitter. She then teased her new single, "Thank u, Next," from an upcoming album of the same name, and released the song just before the show aired. Fans of the once-popular couple waited with bated breath to see if Davidson, who doesn't use social media much, would respond to her comments on the air.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK," Davidson, 24, said on SNL's Weekend Update. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday, alright?"