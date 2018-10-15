Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's breakup news may have come as a surprise to some fans; however, the Saturday Night Live star had joked about an inevitable split for months.

Even from the get-go Davidson had quipped they wouldn't last. Just about two months after the comedian proposed, he teased that Grande would soon realize they weren't meant to be.

"I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard," he told Variety. "Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

However, this wasn't the only time Davidson had joked about Grande dumping him. He also laughed about it during a segment of "Weekend Update" on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. When co-star Colin Jost asked if they had a prenuptial agreement, Davidson replied, "Well, obviously, I wanted one. So, God forbid we split up and she takes half my sneakers."