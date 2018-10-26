See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Fans got their first look at Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly on Thursday after the actress was photographed on the set of her new Roger Ailes movie in Los Angeles.

The star sported long blonde locks similar to the NBC News anchor's in the shots and donned a white T-shirt and jeans.

News of Theron's casting broke in May. According to Deadline, the Annapurna Pictures film will shine the spotlight on the women at Fox News during Ailes' tenure. The late chairman resigned from the news organization in 2016 after facing several sexual harassment allegations. One of the allegations came from Gretchen Carlson who settled a reported $20 million lawsuit against Ailes later that year. Ailes denied the accusations during his lifetime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Lithgow is set to play Ailes in the currently untitled film and Nicole Kidman is set to play Carlson.