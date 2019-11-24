Russell Wilson and Ciara Keep Serving Up Relationship Goals

Russell Wilson set the bar high.

When you come out of the gate with a mid-vacation proposal in the Seychelles followed by a wedding in an actual castle in Cheshire, England, well, it starts to feel like there's nowhere left to go but down. But when it comes to his three-plus year marriage with effervescent pop star Ciara, she of the magical hips, tireless work ethic and the catchy No. 1 singles, all the Seattle Seahawks quarterback does is win.

Using a football as life metaphor, the Super Bowl champion shared how welcoming daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017 (Ciara also has 5-year-old old Future Zahir Wilburn with former rapper fiancé Future) has given him even more drive to score. "I don't just play for my family that I've had before, but also my new family," he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in 2017. "Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and playing for my teammates and trying to do everything that I can to be the best that I possibly can be. I'm truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time."