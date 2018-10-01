Ciara Worked Out 3 Times a Day After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna

Ciara is opening up about her health and fitness routine.

The stunning "Dose" singer is on the cover of Cosmopolitan's November issue, in which she opens up about everything from her ambition to dealing with trolls to her workout routine after giving birth to baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson last year. Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their daughter Sienna in April 2017, she also shares a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex, Future.

After giving birth to Sienna, Ciara tells Cosmo she hit the gym up to three times a day.

"It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night," she tells the magazine. "It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know."